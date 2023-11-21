CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Raina Terry has known all along she would return to Illinois for her bonus year thanks to COVID-19, she just didn’t make it public until senior night. The Illini outside hitter had a graphic on the scoreboard at Huff Hall after beating Michigan, announcing she will be back for a fifth season in Orange and Blue, a conversation that started several years ago with Illini coach Chris Tamas.

“As soon as the NCAA decided you would get a bonus year from COVID, literally I think it was two days later Chris (Tamas) gave me a phone call in my dorm and said, ‘We want to offer you your fifth year’ and I was like, ‘That’s so far away but sure I’ll do it’ and then it just went by so fast,” Terry said on Tuesday.

Terry leads the Illini and is second in the Big Ten in kills per set, averaging 4.66 this season. Overall, the senior leads the conference in total kills with 508, she’s also the top scorer in the league average 5.37 points per set. Her biggest improvement though is leadership, according to Tamas.



“She gets after it every day, she’s very competitive,” Tamas said. “She’s learned how to kill a ball from pretty much every position on the court, every spot on the court and she’s become a real leader out there so just great to have her back for year five.”

Illinois returns to the court for its final two matches of the regular season this week, visiting Minnesota on Friday before a trip to Northwestern on Saturday. The Illini currently rank 85th in the latest RPI, meaning they’re likely on the outside looking in of NCAA tournament consideration. Two more wins are a necessity for the Illini to try and improve that standing heading into the selection show on Sunday.