WCIA — Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry is a First Team All-Big Ten selection for the second-straight season. The senior led the conference with 618 points, finishing second in kills with 539. Terry’s 4.69 kills per set ranked sixth nationally and second in the league.

Terry sits 10th all-time at Illinois with 1,634 kills and will have a chance to move up on that list, returning for a COVID-19 bonus year next fall. The Ohio native is also fourth on the career aces list at Illinois with 164.

Illinois finished its season with a 16-14 overall record, posting an 11-9 mark in the Big Ten. The Illini missed qualifying for the NCAA tournament for a second-straight season.