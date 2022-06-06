WCIA — Illinois football has its quarterback in the Class of 2023. Cal Swanson verbally committed to the Illini on Monday, following an official visit to campus over the weekend. The Ardmore, Oklahoma native stands 6-foot-3, 180-pounds and is the first quarterback for new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Swanson had no other Power 5 offers, picking Illinois ahead of Tarleton State, Houston Baptist and Central Oklahoma. Swanson is the fourth player to commit in the past few days after a big official visit weekend for the Illini, joining Jamarrio Harkless, Pat Farrell and Rico Jackson.