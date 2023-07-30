WCIA — Questions galore still remain as Illinois football gets set to begin its 2023 season with training camp getting going on Thursday.

There are a lot of snaps to be spread around in the secondary with four huge pieces moving on to the NFL, how the ball is going to be shared in the backfield without Chase Brown is still a mystery, and of course who is going to be under center still has not been confirmed. With Luke Altmyer coming in from Ole Miss, he looks to be the leader for taking over for Tommy DeVito. Bret Bielema shared at media day the strides he has seen him take as a leader.

“Luke has come into this program, I think what we do is completely different from what he had been apart of. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m not saying that, it’s just completely different,” Bielema said. “Because of that I think it took him a while to adjust to what we do. In the last month according to our strength coaches and guys who have been watching workouts, his leadership skills and his communication with the team has really jumped.”

Toledo take on the Orange and Blue on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a primetime kickoff of 6:30 p.m.