URBANA (WCIA) — Eight current Illinois men’s tennis players and one alum are competing in this week’s Fighting Illini Open, a $25k tournament on the International Tennis Federation World Tour.

“I try to tell people, usually in a typical year we have anywhere between 20 and 25 countries represented at this event,” Illinois head coach Brad Dancer said. “Anyone who’s here in Champaign that’s like, ‘Oh what’s international tennis look like?’ This is it. We’ve got what you alluded to which is different schools playing here, but a lot of players from around the world that are coming here to try to make that jump to the next level professionally.”

The tournament started Monday with qualifying, the main draw begins Wednesday, with both singles and doubles competition on the courts at Atkins. The doubles final is slated for Saturday, with the singles final on Sunday.

Current Illinois tennis players Hunter Heck, Kenta Miyoshi, Karlis Ozolins, Tyler Bowers, Gabrielius Guzauskas, Lucas Horve, Alex Petrov and Oliver Okonkwo are playing, along with former Illini Alex Brown.

Daily schedules will be announced each morning. For more information, visit itftennis.com.