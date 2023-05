WCIA — Kailee Powell and Kelly Ryono were both named to the All-Big Ten softball second team on Wednesday, with Delaney Rummell earning All-Defensive team accolades by the league.

This is the third-straight season Powell has been recognized as one of the best players in the Big Ten, with the Illini first baseman hitting .298 this season. Ryono leads the Illini with a .349 batting average, 12 home runs and 47 RBI, while Rummell has committed just two errors all season at third base.

Illinois is hosting the Big Ten tournament this week at Eichelberger Field in Urbana, playing as the No. 12 seed with an opening round game against No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

2023 BIG TEN CONFERENCE SOFTBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Player of the Year: Taryn Kern, Fr., 2B, Indiana

Pitcher of the Year: Autumn Pease, 5th-Yr., RHP, Minnesota

Freshman of the Year: TARYN KERN, 2B, Indiana

Coach of the Year: Kate Drohan, Northwestern

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

TARYN KERN, Fr., 2B, Indiana

Taylor Minnick, So., DP, Indiana

Nia Carter, Sr., OF, Iowa

Lexie Blair, Grad., OF, Michigan

Kayla Chavez, So., 3B, Minnesota

Taylor Krapf, So., C, Minnesota

Jess Oakland, Fr., SS, Minnesota

AUTUMN PEASE, 5th-Yr., RHP, Minnesota

Billie Andrews, Jr., SS, Nebraska

Brooke Andrews, Jr., OF, Nebraska

Katelyn Caneda, Fr., 2B, Nebraska

Nikki Cuchran, Grad., 1B, Northwestern

Danielle Williams, Grad., LHP, Northwestern

Kami Kortokrax, So., SS, Ohio State

Melina Wilkison, So., OF, Ohio State

Emily Maddock, Jr., 3B, Penn State

Katie Keller, Grad., 1B, Wisconsin

Maddie Schwartz, Grad., RHP, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN*

Kailee Powell , 5th-Yr., 1B, Illinois

Kelly Ryono , Sr., OF, Illinois

Cora Bassett, RS-Jr., OF, Indiana

Avery Parker, Fr., OF, Indiana

Sarah Stone, So., 1B, Indiana

Mackense Greico, 5th-Yr., 1B, Maryland

Courtney Wyche, Sr., RHP, Maryland

Jaeda McFarland, Jr., OF, Maryland

Lauren Derkowski, So., RHP, Michigan

Indiana Langford, Fr., 2B, Michigan

Natalie DenHartog, Grad., OF, Minnesota

Hannah Cady, Jr., 3B, Northwestern

Jordyn Rudd, Grad., C, Northwestern

Skylar Shellmyer, Grad., OF, Northwestern

Sam Hackenbracht, Sr., DP, Ohio State

Lexie Black, Sr., 1B, Penn State

Bailey Parshall, 5th-Yr., LHP, Penn State

Payton Lincavage, Sr., 3B, Rutgers

Kyleigh Sand, Jr., SS, Rutgers

Morgan Smith, Jr., OF, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

TARYN KERN, 2B, Indiana

Cassidy Kettleman, OF, Indiana

Avery Parker, OF, Indiana

Jalen Adams, RHP, Iowa

Indiana Langford, 2B, Michigan

Mandy Esman, 2B, Michigan State

Jess Oakland, SS, Minnesota

Katelyn Caneda, 2B, Nebraska

Kelsey Nader, OF, Northwestern

Kansas Robinson, 2B, Northwestern

Ryann Orange, DP, Rutgers

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

P: Trinity Schlotterbeck, Sr., Maryland

C: Jordyn Rudd, Grad., Northwestern

1B: Mya Felder, Sr., Nebraska

2B: Katelyn Caneda, Fr., Nebraska

SS: Kami Kortokrax, So., Ohio State

3B: Delaney Rummell , Sr., Illinois

OF: Jaeda McFarland, Jr., Maryland

OF: Lexie Blair, Grad., Michigan

OF: Morgan Smith, Jr., Rutgers