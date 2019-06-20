Poulter and Quinn named Dike Eddleman Athletes of the Year

(WCIA) — Volleyball setter Jordyn Poulter and track and field sprinter Devin Quinn are the 2018-19 Dike Eddleman Athletes of the Year. The award is presented annually to the top Fighting Illini female and male athletes.

Poulter, who also won the 2017-18 Eddleman Award, is the first repeat female winner since 2010. It marks the 10th time a volleyball player has been named Eddleman Female Athlete of the Year since it was first handed out in 1977. She also finished her career ranking third all-time in program history with 5,156 career assists and is the first Illini setter to reach both 400 blocks and 1,000 digs. During the 2018 season, Poulter totaled the second-most assists in the NCAA and led the Big Ten Conference with 1,521 helpers on the season

HONORED to share this with everyone who made last season incredible. I LOVE THIS SCHOOL!! I-L-L!! https://t.co/ZuxxlWyIha — Jordyn Poulter (@Jordyn_Poulter) June 20, 2019

Quinn, meanwhile, is the Big Ten Champion in the 100m Dash and the fastest man in Big Ten history – running a 10.01 in the NCAA Semifinal to break the Big Ten’s 100m record that had stood since 2012. His 10.01 currently ranks as the 13th-fastest in the world this year, and fifth among U.S. times.

The recipients were selected by vote of Illinois head coaches, DIA executive staff and the DIA athletics awards committee as the final major individual honors announced this year.

Below are the other Dike Eddleman Athlete of the Year Finalists:

Female

Asuka Kawai – Tennis

Ling Kuhn – Swimming & Diving

Bella Loya – Softball

Katie Murray – Soccer

Mary Jane Otto – Gymnastics

Jordyn Poulter – Volleyball

Crystal Wang – Golf

Alex Wittinger – Basketball

Male

Garrett Acton – Baseball

Reggie Corbin – Football

Alex Diab – Gymnastics

Michael Feagles – Golf

Aleks Kovacevic – Tennis

Emery Parker – Wrestling

Devin Quinn – Track & Field