CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball rode a dominant relief performance from Ryan Kutt to a 6-2 win that completed the weekend sweep over Miami (OH).

Kutt had three strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work. At the plate, Cam McDonald was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. He extended his on-base streak to 56 games, one shy of tying the program record set by Ben Troike. Danny Doligale also had two hits with a run batted in.

Illinois will be back on the diamond May 13 for the final regular season home series, when they host Nebraska at Illinois Field.