UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WCIA) — Jalen Pickett has the Illini’s number.

The Penn State senior scored 24 in the first half alone, 41 for the game, leading Penn State to a 93-81 win over Illinois Tuesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. With the victory, the Nittany Lions sweep the season series against the Illini, after netting a 15-point win in Champaign in December, when Pickett put up 20 points.

“We did everything we said we weren’t going to do, tried to do,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about his team’s defense and trying to slow down Pickett. “Pretty helpless feeling when you didn’t put up much of a fight.”

“We just got to find a way to stay level-headed,” Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “We’ll come out and play one way to a team and then one way to another team. We just got to come out better. We’ve been starting slow the past few games and we can’t dig ourselves in a hole like we’ve been the last few games and we always can’t come back from that.”

The Illini (17-8, 8-6 B1G) got a team high 20 points from Terrence Shannon Jr. but the senior fouled out. Jayden Epps and Coleman Hawkins added 12, with both Matthew Mayer and freshman Ty Rodgers scoring 11. The Illinois defense struggled to guard all night, allowing Penn State to shoot 58 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. The 93 points allowed ties a season high for the Illini, who also gave up that amount to Missouri in a loss in the Braggin’ Rights game in December.

“Not taking anything away from them, they were great tonight,” Underwood said. “They probably would’ve beat the Celtics. I think they’re one of the best teams in the country in lowest turnover rates out of double teams. So good offensive team. It’s a really good offensive team. I think we missed 20 shots in the first half, we had one offensive rebound so that’ll tell you where our effort and our mental capacity was today.”



“We just weren’t connected tonight,” Illinois freshman forward Ty Rodgers said. “All the games we win we were connected defensively. We got everything we wanted offensively, we just weren’t connected defensively tonight.”

Illinois returns to the court Saturday visiting No. 14 Indiana, looking to even the season series after losing to the Hoosiers 80-65 last month in Champaign.