WCIA — Phoenix Gill is taking a different approach to his summer. The son of former Illinois all-time basketball great Kendall Gill isn’t playing on an AAU or EYBL circuit, instead spending his time working out with his dad and suiting up for games with his St. Ignatius team in Chicago. It’s all in an effort to improve his game in a unique way, contrary to most kids his age. At the end of his high school season, Gill took a month off from basketball, when most prospects his age where just getting their AAU seasons started.

“Working out, I feel like could benefit me more than playing AAU,” Phoenix Gill said. “I feel like of course game action is going to help a lot but working out, really knowing the game, IQ, all that stuff helps a lot and I feel like taking a break is essential for me.”



“I’m really in favor of giving kids a break because they play so much basketball now so I decided we’re going to take a month off and I thought it did him a lot of good,” Kendall Gill added.

Phoenix has a fantastic weekend with his St. Ignatius team at Riverside-Brookfield, hitting a game winner in a 33-point performance. It followed a sophomore season with the Wolfpack, where he averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and nearly 3 assists per game, helping lead his team back to the state tournament for a second-straight season. In Champaign, Gill put up 40 points in two games in a fourth place finish. It followed last season’s third place showing.

Gill got an Illinois offer last summer, with the Class of 2025 guard standing 6-foot-3.