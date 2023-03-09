CHICAGO (WCIA) — For the second straight season, Illinois basketball is one and done at the Big Ten tournament. Andrew Funk hit six 3s scoring a game high 20 points, Camren Wynter added 18 and Penn State beat Illinois 79-76 Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago.

The Illini (20-12) got a team high 19 points from Terrence Shannon Jr., with Coleman Hawkins adding 17 but they shot just 28 percent from 3, making 6-for-21 from beyond the arc.

Down as many as 10 in the first half, Illinois had a one-point lead at 56-55 with 8:05 to play following a Dain Dainja and one but the Nittany Lions (20-12) used a 14-3 run to take a 12-point lead with 1:51 remaining. Despite a late run, Illinois couldn’t complete the comeback, pulling within three on a Jayden Epps 3 just before the final buzzer. The freshman returned to the court after missing the past two games with a concussion that hospitalized him for a night.

Illinois now awaits its NCAA tournament draw, with the selection show set to air Sunday night on WCIA 3 at 5:30 p.m., following the Big Ten tournament title game.