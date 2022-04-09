CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football will need new faces to step up on the offensive line this Fall, and we are starting to get a preview at Spring practice who that might be.

Danville native Julian Pearl is one of the holdovers on the line from last season. He had 10 starts, mostly at right tackle, in his fourth season in Orange and Blue. The issue is Pearl is one of just two returning starters on the line, the other being Alex Palczewski. With so much experience going, Pearl is taking it on himself to be a leader for the group.

“It’s enough to lead by saying, but leading by example really is what is the most important I feel,” says Pearl. “That’s where I have to progress more, like the most. I feel like I’m making strides towards it. I’m not where I want to be as a leader yet, but I’m definitely moving closer and closer towards that.”

Left tackle Vederian Lowe and center Doug Kramer leave with 100 starts for Illinois between them. Jack Badovinac and Blake Jeresaty also are gone after splitting time at left guard.