WCIA — The Brown family’s home mantle is filled with trophies now, memorials of the record-breaking careers from Chase and Sydney.

But before the All-Americans shined on a football field, the mixed martial arts mat or even the figure skating rink was where their mom Raechel thought they would end up.

“In my head they were going to be Kurt Browning or Elvis Stojko,” Raechel said.

“I don’t think we really understood, we just wanted to skate,” Sydney said. “And my mom brought out the toe picks, rather than the hockey skates.”

Before too long the Brown twins found their love on the gridiron, and almost immediately the two were the best players on the London, Ontario field. Even catching the eye of area scouts.

“I keep saying, ‘They’re in Grade 8, we haven’t even hit high school yet. This is ridiculous,'” Raechel said.

But off the field, the family had moved around a lot, and even into a shelter on a few occasions. Eventually, the Browns decided to best pursue their football and academic dreams, they needed to cross the border.

“Kinda at that point we were at that shelter, it was time to make a move and get out of Canada,” Sydney said.

Right before their junior year got started, Chase and Sydney were accepted into St. Stephen’s in Bradenton, Florida. A full 20 hours from home.

“I mean it was just making the move,” Sydney said. “Moving away from home, moving away from my mom. It was really just becoming an adult at 16.”

“In a four day period, we got accepted into a school,” Chase said. “By that fourth day, my mom was heading back to Canada, we were in a new city with a new family, new school, not many friends.”

“I cried the whole way back,” Raechel said.

The twins moved in with Phil and Karen Yates, a couple who took them in with open arms in the Sunshine State. Taking care of them, going to games, and making sure Raechel could watch from Canada.

“I’d be watching on the other end of the phone, and poor Karen or Phil are holding the phone the whole time,” Raechel said. “And the other one would do it for the whole second half until the phone died basically.”

As important pieces to back-to-back state champion teams, offers started rolling in for the Browns. Early on in the process Chase decided he wanted to become a pilot, and committed to Western Michigan for their aviation program.

But things were slower for Sydney.

“Sydney, the offers didn’t come in as fast,” Raechel said. “Once schools found out that Chase wasn’t changing his mind, they would pull offers from Syd.”

The day before Signing Day, Illinois reached out to the Browns.

“Sydney said to them, ‘Chase will not be coming, I want to know why you want me,'” Raechel said. “Sydney never told me what Lovie said to him, he got off the phone feeling pretty great because Lovie still extended the scholarship for him.”

The brothers went their separate ways for only a season before Chase transferred due to the price of aviation school, and was offered to join his brother at Illinois. After a redshirt season, both brothers were primed to be big contributors in 2020. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic separated the family in two different countries.

“It’s only seven and a half hours, but my God does it feel like oceans apart when you have no ability to be involved,” Raechel said.

After having to spend a year and a half apart, Raechel was finally able to cross the border and surprise her sons before the 2021 season finale against Northwestern.

All the way from Canada 🇨🇦@chasebrown____ and @Sydbrown___ reunited with their mom after two years!#famILLy pic.twitter.com/0Nwcwbikd9 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 27, 2021

With restrictions loosening on the American-Canadian border, Raechel was back attending games in 2022. Watching her sons become two of the best players in the country for the Illini.

“She watched us while we were young, and she missed a lot of our college games because of COVID,” Chase said. “So the fact that she was able to watch our senior season was really cool.”

“It was very cool to be able to see that after not being involved for so long,” Raechel said.

The Brown family plans on watching the NFL Draft on Thursday night to support fellow Illini Devon Witherspoon, and plans to throw a party on Friday as both Chase and Sydney are projected to be drafted in the middle rounds.