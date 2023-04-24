WCIA — The third time is proving to be the charm in recruiting Quincy Guerrier for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, with the Oregon transfer committing to the Illini on Monday after an official visit over the weekend.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward averaged 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Ducks last season, while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Guerrier will have one year of eligibility at Illinois as a grad transfer, after switching from Oregon to Syracuse after the 2021 season. Underwood recruited the Canadian out of high school before he picked the Orange, then again before Guerrier headed to Oregon.

Guerrier is the third transfer to announce he’s coming to Champaign, joining SIU’s Marcus Domask and Utah Valley’s Justin Harmon.