CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dan Hartleb is just one win away from his 500th career victory. Illinois baseball beat Indiana State 6-3 Tuesday night at Illinois Field to bring the longtime Illini coach to No. 499 all-time in his tenure. The Illini (23-19, 12-6) evened the season series against Indiana State (22-14, 7-5) after losing in a blowout to the Sycamores two weeks ago in Terre Haute.

Hartleb can score the milestone win total Friday night when Illinois opens up a three-game series at home against Miami (OH). Maybe it’s only fitting it comes against a team from Hartleb’s home state of Ohio.