WCIA — Following a dominating 26-9 victory over Nebraska, Illinois moved up three spots in the AP Poll on Sunday to No. 14. That is it’s highest ranking since going into the 2008 Rose Bowl at No. 13.

Last month, Illinois was still looking for it’s first ranking in more than a decade and now end the month of October nearing the top half of the poll. Heading into November, Illinois is in the driver’s seat with a full game lead in the Big Ten West. The Illini can clinch the division and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game by winning it’s next two games against Michigan State and Purdue.

“The journey we’ve been on since last January to get where we are today has probably been one of the most enjoyable journey’s I’ve ever been on in my life,” head coach Bret Bielema said after the win over the Huskers. “I tell these guys I’ve been around some championship teams, I’ve been around people that have done things, and this team is on that same caliber if not better. We have an exceptional defense, we have playmakers on both sides of the ball.”

Illinois hosts the Spartans on Nov. 5 with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.