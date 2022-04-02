WCIA — Illinois center Omar Payne is entering the transfer portal and will leave the Illini program, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

“I would like to start by saying thank you to my coaches, [Strength Coach Adam] Fletcher, teammates, and all the fans,” Payne wrote on social media. “Over the past year here at Illinois I’ve grown a ton. But with that being said I’ll be entering my name into the transfer portal and exploring my options. I look forward to my next chapter and opportunity. Thank you Illini Nation.”

Payne started three games and played in 32 in his one season with the Illini after arriving from Florida. He averaged 1.8 points per game and totaled 24 blocks on the season. The junior still has two seasons eligibility left.