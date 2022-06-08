EUGENE, Or. (WCIA) — Some Illini are in Oregon, hoping to come back national champions. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are officially underway. Graduate student, Jon Davis, hasn’t been since his freshman year.

Now he’s hoping to finish out his track career a champion. Davis has one last opportunity to leave his mark in orange and blue before putting up his spikes.

“I’ll try not to think about it too much, but I’ll know that it’ll be a pretty sweet moment and it’ll be a pretty cool place to end my track career,” Davis said.

The Oakwood native is in Eugene, Oregon to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the 1500 meters. The 3-time All-American is ending his up and down career with his second trip to Track Town, but his first since his freshman season back in 2017.

“It provides a pretty good sense of closure for the most part,” Davis said. “My career here has been pretty up and down with injuries and sickness and some finishes that weren’t so great so just knowing that things are coming together and I’m able to kind of achieve the goals that I set out several years prior just gives me a good sense of closure.”

“He definitely has not had an easy journey getting here with different injuries and sicknesses, but the coolest thing about John is John loves track and field,” Illinois distance coach, Sarah Haveman, said.

That love started with the Comets, winning nine state titles in high school. He carried that on to a record setting career with the Illini, holding the indoor mile mark under four minutes and that experience will only help him this week.

“I’ve watched enough 1500 meter races, been in enough 1500 meter races to know what needs to be done to come away with the win out there,” Davis said.

Davis will compete at the US Championships, where he has a shot at a World Team, but plans to stop running competitively to work as an audit associate in the Bay Area later this year.

NCAA Championships Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

6:46 PM CT | Men’s 1500m Semifinal

Thursday, June 9

7:46 PM CT | Women’s 1500m Semifinal

Friday, June 10

8:12 PM CT | Men’s 1500m Final

Saturday, June 11

4:41 PM CT | Women’s 1500m Final