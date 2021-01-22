Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Notre Dame grad transfer Jafar Armstrong verbally committed to Illinois on Friday after playing four years with the Irish. The 6-foot, 220-pound do it all wide receiver and running back could have two years of eligibility with the Illini thanks to a blanket COVID-19 waiver for the 2020 season.

Armstrong was a 3-star prospect out of Lee’s Summit, Kansas, ranked 471st in the country in the Class of 2017. The second best player in Kansas had an up-and-down career at Notre Dame, originally starting as a wide receiver, before switching to running back. After redshirting as a freshman, Armstrong finished his career with 513 rushing yards, 294 receiving yards and 102 kick return yards.

