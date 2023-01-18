CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A fast start saw No. 21 Illinois take a 19-10 lead on No. 6 Indiana Wednesday night but the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 B1G) rallied, closing the first half on a 16-5 run, beating the Illini (15-4, 5-3 B1G) in front of an announced crow of 5,583 at State Farm Center.

Genesis Bryant led Illinois in scoring with 18 points, one of four players in double figures for the Illini. Kendall Bostic added 17 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, with Adalia McKenzie (15) and Makria Cook (14) both in double figures as well.

“We’re going to learn from this,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “We’re going to grow from this game. We’re still a young and inexperienced team really. These are moments these are opportunities for us to learn and grow from. This team has never been in a lot of these moments so its our first time going through a lot of these things together.”

Mackenzie Holmes scored a game high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers. Grace Berger missed the previous game in the series last month, she returned and put up 17 points, going 7-of-10 from the field.

“I really think its just kind of learning to stay together when that team goes on a run,” Illinois junior forward Kendall Bostic said. “I mean No. 2 and No. 6 team in the country, they’re going to go on a scoring run, but we just have to be able to stick together like withstand their run and and be able to punch back and I think by the end of the season we’ll be more prepared for stuff like that.”

Illinois returns to the court Sunday visiting Northwestern for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Illini beat the Wildcats in Champaign on Jan. 5 85-79.