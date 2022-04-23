CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4.

Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take the lead. The Terps and Illini traded the lead back and forth before going to extra innings, where Maryland exploded for four runs in the top of the 10th.

Game Two starter Riley Gowens had a strong start, striking out seven over 5.2 innings. Illinois got out to a three-run lead to start the game before Maryland got to the Illinois bullpen.

Illinois will be on the road for the midweek match-up, going up to Peoria to take on Bradley.