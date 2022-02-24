CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For as good as No. 15 Illinois was opening the game on a 14-5 run, No. 22 Ohio State matched it and then some to start the second half. The Buckeyes (17-7, 11-5 B1G) opened the final 20 minutes on a 16-2 run, turning a one point deficit at the break into a 16-point lead with 5:33 to play, on its way to an 86-83 win over the Illini (19-8, 12-5 B1G) on a snowy Thursday night at State Farm Center.

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham led all scorers with 31 points. Belleville native and former two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball had 21 points for the Buckeyes, who held off a late rally from the Illini to move to just 1.5 games back of first place in the Big Ten standings.

Alfonso Plummer led the Illini with 26 points, making 8 of his 10 3-pointers, setting a new single game program record for shots beyond the arc. Five players scored in double figures in all for Illinois, with Jacob Grandison netting 14, Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn both putting up 12, to go along with 10 from Coleman Hawkins. With the loss, the Illini are now a full game back of first place in the league, behind Purdue and Wisconsin.

Illinois returns to the court Sunday visiting Michigan for a 1 p.m. game on WCIA-TV.