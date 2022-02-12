CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After two Big Ten wins, Illinois men’s gymnastics returned to Huff Hall Saturday for a big non-conference match-up: No. 2 Oklahoma.

Illinois found themselves on top after Floor Routine. Connor McCool led all gymnasts with a 14.150 and put the Illini over the Sooners. But after Pommel Horse, Oklahoma took the lead back and never gave it back. Ian Skirkey did win the individual title on Pommel Horse, and Evan Manivog won Vault.

The Illini will take the weekend off before heading to Frisco, Texas for the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup.