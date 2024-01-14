CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 10 Illinois (12-4, 3-2) went as cold on offense as the subzero temperature outside the State Farm Center to begin the second half, making just one field goal in the first seven minutes after the break. Visiting Maryland (11-6, 3-3) took full advantage, doubling up the Illini in points in the paint to a 76-67 win.

Marcus Domask led the Illini with 26 points, but Illinois shot only 32.8 percent from the field and made just eight two-point field goals in the entire second half. On the opposite side, Maryland made 46.2 percent of all their shots.

“I thought we were as mistake prone as we’ve ever been this season on [defense],” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Maryland deserves a lot of the credit. We’ve played a lot of really, really good guards. Guarded them, okay. Today, Jahmir kind of had his way with us. Got off to a great start and just literally went flat, went dead on the defensive side.”

“Just intensity, we just we just got to be better,” Domask said. “We’ve got to guard the ball better and just play harder. “

“I think Maryland just came out and played a good game,” Luke Goode said. “They were stronger than us, tougher than us and did what they needed to do to win. And we couldn’t we couldn’t stop that.”

Illinois heads out on the road next to take on Michigan in Ann Arbor. Tip-off on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.