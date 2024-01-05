WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — No. 9 Illinois (11-3, 2-1) extends the streak of falling to top-ranked teams on the road in a loss to No. 1 Purdue (14-1, 3-1), falling 83-78 in the first Big Ten loss of the season.

Marcus Domask scored a game-high 26 points, playing all 40 minutes, but was not a match for Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn with 23 points and Lance Smith with 17 points. Zach Edey, the reigning national player of the year, had just 10 points on the night but dominated the glass with 15 rebounds to cross the 1,000-rebound career threshold.

The Boilermakers got out to a 20-4 start in the first, heading into the locker room ahead by 15 points. Illinois cut it to within three points with less than a minute to play following a three-pointer from Coleman Hawkins, who went 2-for-5 from three.

Illinois basketball postgame at Purdue https://t.co/jrWkOZARGq — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) January 6, 2024

Illinois shot 85.7% from the free-throw line, with Marcus Domask making 9/10. Quincy Guerrier finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, a third-straight double-double.

Big Ten play continues for the Illini with Michigan State (9-5, 1-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center.