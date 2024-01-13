CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a foot injury in November, freshman point guard Nico Moretti will be available for No. 10 Illinois’s game against Maryland. Moretti played three games before suffering a foot injury against Southern on November 19.

“He’s been really good in practice,” said Coach Underwood, who said Moretti has been practicing since the weekend after the Purdue game. “I think the biggest key with Nico was from a conditioning standpoint. The good thing is he’s a really good athlete so he never got totally out of shape.”

In just three games, Moretti averaged 4 points and 8 rebounds. The Italy native played at the NBA Global Academy in Australia before enrolling early at Illinois.

Illinois (12-3, 3-1) will host Maryland (10-6, 2-3) on Sunday, January 14 at 1 p.m. at the State Farm Center.