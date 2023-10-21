CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois was on the front foot for three quarters, leading Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) by two scores going into the fourth the Badgers rattled off 18 unanswered points to beat the Illini (3-5, 1-4) 25-21.

Momentum changed hands in fourth when lineman Johnny Newton was ejected for targeting after a hit on Badger quarterback Braelon Locke. Wisconsin scored two straight touchdowns after the hit, and took the lead with in the final 30 seconds of the game. Illinois is planning to appeal the targeting call and subsequent suspension for Newton in the first half the Minnesota game.

“I think Johnny actually led with his hands,” Bret Bielema said. “It just turned the game. It’s maddening. Absolutely the most frustrating thing to have one of your best players make a great play, and to have it go 30 yards the other way is just insanity.”

Luke Altmyer had two touchdowns, while only throwing for 100 yards. His tosses were to tight ends Tanner Arkin and Tip Reiman. Atwood native Kaden Feagin also added 97 yards with his first score at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois Postgame Press Conference: Tune into hear Bret Bielema after the Illini's loss to Wisconsin https://t.co/UtvUXCt2wC — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 21, 2023

Illinois heads into the bye week trying to pick up the pieces, as they now prepare to go on the road to Minnesota after the break. A game time has not been set.