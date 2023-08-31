WCIA — Trash talk is at a whole new level this week for Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton. The guy he’s excited to play against? His older brother Jerjuan, a wide receiver for Toledo, Illinois’ opponent in the season opener.

“Emotions are pretty high, it’s pretty cool,” Newton said. “A lot of people don’t get the chance to play against their brother. He’s ready to play him so I can hit him.”

And Jerjuan says that trash talk has been going on for months, but the older Newton may have a few tricks up his sleeve come game time.

“A lot of trash talk from him,” Jerjuan Newton said. “He may come try and tackle me. I’m going to make him miss of course. I might run by him, give him a little bump. There’ll definitely be interactions throughout the whole game.”



“It’s pretty cool,” Johnny Newton added. “I don’t know how to take it. Rather I be serious when I’m on the field or just joke around with him. Hopefully, I get to tackle him so I can talk trash in his ear. Push him off on the ground.”

The Newton brothers haven’t played on the same field since high school and with more than 65 family and friends flying in to watch, there will be a whole section with split jerseys and shirts rooting for both guys.

“All our life we’ve been playing with each other and now we finally get to play against each other,” Jerjuan said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s even more special because we get to be on the field at the same time.”



“My big brother, he’s the hardest working person I know still to this day,” Johnny said. “Seeing his grind, his dedication to the game I feel like that’s why it helped me out and take me to the next level.”



“He’s my brother, I love him,” Jerjuan added. “There’s all love between us. He’s going to talk his trash. Between us two, we already know, whoever wins this game gets bragging rights for the rest of your life.”

And the brothers know whoever loses this one, won’t hear the end of it anytime soon.