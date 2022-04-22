CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team will look a lot different next season, not only in the style of play, but mainly with a new look roster. The Illini are losing at least five starters and that number could grow even more. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo are all either graduating, turning pro or transferring, leaving the Illini will a younger roster for the 2022-23 season.

Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have yet to announce whether they will return to the team next season, meaning head coach Brad Underwood could have three scholarships open if they both elect to move on. It’s a roster reset of sorts without mainstays such as Frazier and Williams on the court, two players who have been with Underwood from the start of his Illini tenure.

The Illini will have a younger and less experienced group when the season starts in November but they won’t be lacking talent. Underwood and his staff are bringing in four freshmen, ranked the No. 9 class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite team rankings.

“The talent level is probably better than it’s ever been, I love that piece of it and seeing young guys mold themselves from good players to great players is what I enjoy the most,” Underwood said. “I’m looking forward to this group and we’ll see what the final roster looks but staying old is a hard thing to do and anytime you lose guys, you replace them with guys you feel comfortable with and we’ve done that.”

Illinois finished last season with a 23-10 record, winning a share of the Big Ten regular season championship but the Illini were bounced in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.