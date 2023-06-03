CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Most students just moved out, but for new Illinois men’s basketball players it is time to get to campus and get to work for the Summer.

Old and new faces were at Papa Del’s in Champaign Saturday for a meet and greet set up by Sports Card Central and Illini memorabilia collectors. Freshman Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask have just gotten to Champaign in the past few weeks. They are ready for a big summer getting integrated into the Illini team.

“Right now I’m just trying to learn how to be more aggressive on the defensive end of the ball,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said. “And get my body up to par with some of the other Big Ten players.”

“I just wanted to win. With Coleman [Hawkins] and Terrence [Shannon Jr.], we got an old team and I think we can win,” Domask said. “It can be special over here. And then the fan base, this fan base has been nothing but great to me so far. I’m excited to play in State Farm, in packed arenas and win important games.”

Summer workouts begin for the Illini June 12.