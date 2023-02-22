CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jaz Shelley scored a game high 26 points, including six 3s, to lead Nebraska to a blowout 90-57 win over No. 25 Illinois Wednesday night, spoiling the Illini Senior Night. The Huskers (15-13, 7-10 B1G) used a big second half to pull away, outscoring the Illini (20-8, 10-7 B1G) 23-12 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth.

Makira Cook led the way for Illinois with 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting, with Adalia McKenzie and Genesis Bryant also in double-figures, both scoring 10 apiece.

Illinois finishes its regular season Sunday with a trip to Rutgers for a 1 p.m. tip in Piscataway.