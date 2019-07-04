NCAA moves 3-point line for Men’s Basketball

(WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball shot 34.5% from the three point line this season, shooting 259 three’s in total.

That number could go down as the NCAA is moving 3-point line back for next season. It’s getting moved to the international distance of 22 feet, 1¾ inches. The current three-point line is 20 feet, nine inches.

“I think it creates better spacing, I think it’s going to open the floor. I think it’s going to provide interior play, more room to maneuver,” says Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood. “Maybe lengthen closeouts, lengthening tags on pick-and-rolls, and certain situations, I’m excited to see how it plays out, and it could be very beneficial for us.”

According to the committee that approved the change, this move will clear the lane for more drives to the rim, and make three point shots more challenging.