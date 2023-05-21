WCIA — Illinois forwards Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. have less than ten days to make their NBA Draft decision, as the withdrawal deadline to maintain college eligibility looms at the end of May.

Illinois men’s basketball is used to waiting on a decision at this point of the offseason, having gone through this same process with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each of the last two seasons. Both times, each player decided to move on from the Illini.

Hawkins and Shannon both went through the NBA Draft Combine earlier this week in Chicago. Each has had conversations with scouts, agents, and teams about their draft standing, and will use that info to help inform their upcoming decision.

“Kinda just focused on this process right now and not necessarily focused on school,” Hawkins said. “Cause when the time comes, it’ll come. Just focused on being a professional right now, handling things like a pro. We’ll see how things move around in the future.”

“If I can put myself in a better position, going back to school next year, I’ll do that,” Shannon Jr. said. “Right now, I’m focused and locked in on the NBA Draft. That’s what I plan on doing.”

Former Illini Brandin Podziemski announced that he is keeping his name in the draft pool after a good sophomore season at Santa Clara.