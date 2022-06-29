CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One year ago today, name, image and likeness legislation was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Since then, Illini athletes have engaged in more than 400 NIL transactions, according to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

Everything from social media campaigns and promotions, to signing autographs and selling apparel, college athletes are in the marketplace for the first time in history and profiting thousands of dollars in return for their name, image and likeness. It’s an ever-changing landscape for the players and athletic departments alike.

“We continue to monitor the space and innovate as we can,” Whitman said. “I think we’re very much in this evolutionary phase were people are testing boundaries, trying new things, so we want to make sure we’re doing things the right away but also that we’re pushing the envelope and looking for new ways to capitalize on NIL for the betterment of our student-athletes and program.”