CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 10 Illinois held on for a close win 71-68 over Michigan State to move to 3-1 in conference play. Ty Rodgers, Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask all scored 15 points as the team went 18/22 from the free-throw line.

The Spartans and the Fighting Illini traded runs in the first half, a 10-2 Michigan State run answered by a 9-0 Illinois run and an 8-0 Michigan State run. Illinois led 37-34 heading into the locker room.

“We did what we had to do late, which is get stops and rebounds,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “That’s how you win an ugly, hard-fought game.”

Illinois will host Maryland on Sunday, January 14 at 1 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.