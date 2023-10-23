MT. ZION (WCIA) — Mt. Zion junior Brayden Trimble had four Division-I offers heading into the weekend, but the Braves speedster finally got one he was looking for when he was offered a scholarship by Illinois.

The wide receiver has over 800 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns in 2023 so far. Besides the Illini, Trimble also offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, and Miami (OH). Trips to Memorial Stadium with his grandpa is what jump started Trimble’s interest in the game.

How much does an Illinois offer mean to @BraydenTrimble6? The @mtz_football receiver used to go to games with his grandpa, which is what sparked his interest in football.





“My grandpa used to take me and my brothers to the games. It really got me into football like that,” Trimble said. “I was relieved to finally get it and shocked at the same time. Coach [Bielema] is the first head coach I’ve talked to personally. I was really nervous, in the moment like really nervous. It was like a relief.”

Trimble also told WCIA he is in no hurry to make a decision, even saying he is comfortable playing his senior season undecided.