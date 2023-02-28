MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello senior and current 1A State Cross Country champion Mabry Bruhn signed on the dotted line to continue her athletic career at Illinois on Tuesday.

Bruhn will compete in both cross country and track for the Illini when she arrives. In the November State Cross Country Final, Bruhn clocked a time 20 seconds faster than second place.

“I think Illinois just felt right for me,” Bruhn said. “I had a good visit there this summer and then a couple little visits in between to watch some of the indoor track meets and after talking with the coaches and the team it just felt like the right place for me. I think Illinois is headed in a really good direction and I’m really excited and hoping that I can be a part of that.”

Before Champaign-Urbana, track season is up next for Bruhn who has previously competed in the 4×800, 800 meter, 1600 meter, and 3200 meter.