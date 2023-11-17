WCIA — Before halftime it looked like Valparaiso head coach and Illini great Roger Powell would have a sweet return to State Farm Center as the Beacons led No. 23 Illinois at the break. Coming out of the locker room the Illini stepped it up a notch, outscoring Valpo by 30 points en route to an 87-64 win.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points in the second half, and 22 for the game, followed by Dain Dainja with 16 points and seven rebounds. Senior Coleman Hawkins was ruled out before the game due to what Brad Underwood described as similar to knee tendinitis. Watch the Illini’s full postgame comments:

Illinois has a quick turnaround now, getting back on the court Sunday against Southern. Tip-off is 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.