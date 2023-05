WCIA — Illinois baseball lands two players on the All-Big Ten baseball teams announced Tuesday before the start of the conference tournament. Ryan Moerman and Jack Wenninger are both second team selections.

Moerman hit .308 for the Illini as a sophomore outfielder, tied for second on the team with 43 RBI and third on the team with 12 home runs.

Wenninger is the team’s ace, leading the Illini in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Illinois is the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament, facing No. 2 Indiana Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.