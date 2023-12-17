CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Up by five at the halftime break, Illinois women’s basketball could not keep up with Missouri in the second half as they fell on at the State Farm Center 69-66 on Sunday.

The Illini led by as many as 10 in the first half, backed by 11 points from Kendall Bostic before going into the locker room. The Illini have still yet to beat a high major team this season, and have now lost two in a row after losing to Michigan in the Big Ten opener 84-48.

“I feel a hell of a lot better, and I think these guys will say the same, as where we were,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “The outcome may not be a W, but we still won. And we still won in a lot of areas. And I know we’re going to continue to get better because of this week.”

“It’s probably been our best week of practice all season,” Bostic said. “It’s been intense, it’s been tough, we’ve been competing, the practice guys have been good. Just being able to get that back and be able to see our defensive intensity pay off I think is really beneficial for us. And I think going forward we will not lose that again.”

Next up, Illinois heads to the West Palm Beach Classic where they will take on Arkansas on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 10 a.m.