CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois (7-2, 4-2) could not handle the conditions against Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) as the Illini lost to that Spartans 23-15.

Everything started out right for the Illini, as Sydney Brown intercepted the first play from scrimmage by Michigan State. Illinois could not score on the ensuing drive, but after getting it back from Sparty Isaiah Williams scored on a 60-yard pass from Tommy DeVito to take a 7-0 lead.

MSU then scored 23 straight points, starting with a field goal and Payton Thorne touchdown pass before halftime. It was just the second time all season that Illinois has trailed at halftime. Coming out of the break, Jarek Broussard and Thorne score two more for Sparty to make it a 23-7 lead.

At the beginning of the fourth, DeVito flipped one to Williams for another score to make it a one possession game. Illinois had the ball in the final minute, but ran out of time after driving 55 yards in one minute.

Illinois now plays its final home game Nov. 12 against Purdue as they try to keep possession of first place in the Big Ten West.