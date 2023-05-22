WCIA — Illinois baseball has made it to Omaha as the Illini are looking to make some noise at the Big Ten Tournament this week.

Illinois’ tournament opener against Indiana is right around the corner, as first pitch is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The Illini enter the postseason having won six of their last nine, good enough to bump them up to the seven seed in the eight team tournament. After a .500 season at 25-25, head coach Dan Hartleb is focused on getting his team in the right mindset to make a run.

“Monday will be a practice day, then we’ll strap it on and play Tuesday. Kinda like pro ball, it’s every day,” Hartleb said. “We’ve been up and down with a lot of things this year. Some of it’s the mentality, I gotta make sure the guys have the right mentality going into the series. Anybody can win, like I said we’re 0-0 so let’s go out there and win the thing.”

Indiana took two out of three in the series earlier in the season. With a win, Illinois would have off until Thursday. But if they fall, they are not out. It is double elimination in Omaha, and they would play for their season on Wednesday night.