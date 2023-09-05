WCIA — Miles Scott is the Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week. The Illinois defensive back made a key interception in the second half in the season opening over Toledo, returning the pick for a touchdown. The 48-yard play was Scott’s first career touchdown in his first career start at safety, tying for third on the team with six tackles, including five solo stops.

"I think he's going to be a very good player for a long time here, he's very special"#Illini coach Bret Bielema on Miles Scott, who made a momentum changing pick six in the second half



"I just took it to the house" pic.twitter.com/a38Eu9QJOw — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 3, 2023

“I looked at the receiver that I was supposed to be covering and I saw the QB looking at him and then I looked back, the ball was already coming so I caught it broke down and just took it to the house,” Scott said about the interception. “I was just happy that my teammates were celebrating with me because if it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t have made the play.”

Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Miles Scott



Took his first-career interception to the house for a 48-yard pick six in the third quarter in an Illini victory.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/56JIY4mlQC — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 5, 2023

Scott made the switch from receiver to defensive back earlier this spring, and after walking on to the team two years ago, the Chicago native is making quite the name for himself on his journey to becoming a starter for the Illini. Pro Football Focus named Scott the No. 1 graded defensive back in the country in the first week of college football, and the No. 3-graded defender overall.

“Just a testament to the young man,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “I think he’s completely bought in and he believes what we’re talking about and I think that play is the catalyst of it and there were several plays before that where you’re like, ‘This dude looks like he’s been here for the last two or three years.’ He just got there, we started Miles off in the spring at corner.”

Illinois visits Kansas Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.