CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Miles Scott is less than six months into his switch to defense but the former walk-on receiver is firmly in the mix to make a difference on the Illinois defense this season. The free safety has shined during training camp, earning high praise from first-year Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

“I mean the talent kind of speaks for itself and I’m praying to God he has the chance to showcase it for you guys this season,” Henry said about Scott. “You know we had Kerby (Joseph) the year before, we had Kendall (Smith) last year, just watching those dudes he’s just as talented as them from a skillset standpoint and he has really good ball skills.”

Both Kerby and Kendall are in the NFL and making quite a name for themselves. Scott has yet to prove himself on the field at the college level, but has been consistently talked about by Illinois coaches for his play in practice. Hearing NFL comparisons to his game only motivates Scott to continue to improve.

“You know just watching those guys like Quan, Syd and Spoon, it gave us a blue print of how to watch practice, how to play the game and all that and you just try to follow that every day,” Scott said.

Illinois opens its season in just 10 days hosting defending MAC champion Toledo on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.