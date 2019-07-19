Michigan’s Harbaugh on Illini transfer QB Brandon Peters: “He brings a lot to the table”

CHICAGO (WCIA) — If there’s one guy in the Big Ten who knows what Brandon Peters can do, it’s Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The fifth-year Wolverines leader weighed in on the new Illini graduate transfer quarterback at Big Ten Football Media Day on Friday. Peters transferred to Illinois this summer, adding some much needed depth to a position that has largely struggled under Lovie Smith.

“Brandon brings a lot to the table,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a 6’4, athletic, very strong arm and very sharp guy. So I support Brandon and his decision to transfer and wish him great success.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh smiles during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days Friday, July 19, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Peters will compete for the starting job with true freshman Isaiah Williams, along with redshirt freshmen Matthew Robinson and Coran Taylor. Peters is just one of five transfers Smith brought in this offseason, joining wide receivers Trevon Sidney (hasn’t been formally announced yet) and Josh Imatorbhebhe, defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr., offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and Luke Ford (transfer waiver denied, has to sit out this season).

“Another part of recruiting has been bringing in a couple of guys that can bridge a few things for us,” Smith said. “We have been in the graduate transfer market fairly heavy, bringing in about five guys this year and we all think that they have a role that they can help our football team. That’s the route that we’ve taken and our guys have done a good job of getting players in.”

Illinois reports to training camp on Aug. 1 and starts practice the following day.