WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball is still looking for its first win of the season against a high major opponent after falling in the Big Ten Conference opener 84-48 to No. 25 Michigan.

“We have got to learn. We have got to understand and learn from this game about how we deal with adversity in a game,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “We talk all the time about our Rs, and our responses. We gotta have more fight, we gotta do a better job in executing gameplan.”

“Basketball is a game of ebbs and flows,” Kendall Bostic said. “Teams are going to go on runs, we’re going to go on runs. Teams are going to punch, we’re going to punch. I think we punched them initially and got of to that really good start and then when they went on their run we did not respond.”

“I feel like we kind of got out of our game and how we play offensively and defensively,” Adalia McKenzie said. “It’s a good learning experience.”

Illinois has a week off before returning to the court against Missouri for Braggin’ Rights. Tip-off is 3 p.m. on Sunday following the Illinois men’s basketball game against Colgate at 12 p.m.