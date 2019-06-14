Meyer, Davan miss cut at Lincoln Land Championship

Feagles also misses out on weekend, Campbell comes in under par

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Michael Davan spends most of his golf career playing thousands of miles away from home. While he didn’t make it past round two at the Lincoln Land Championships, the Rossville-native was happy with this opportunity to finally play in front of friends and family.

“It was nice for them to come out, and I appreciate their support,” Davan said. “Sometimes it seems forever, and I’m sure my wife would like me to be home more, but she gets it, she’s very supportive and I’m thankful for that.”

After going pro in 2012, Davan has been playing for the PGA Latin-America tour. He was able to compete in Lincoln Land after Monday’s qualifying round, with the web.com tour as a tier above the level he usually plays at.

“Competition is obviously a lot stiffer out here, but I got a lot of work to do on the Latin tour,” Davan said. “We have some incentives to get through parts of Q-School if you play well, and that’s kind of the goal is to get through Q-School and be out here full time next year.”

Well this is something you don't see everyday……Michael Davan does whatever it takes for the shot. More on @LincolnLandGolf Round 2 coming tonight at 6 & 10! pic.twitter.com/0W57sPzyFs — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) June 14, 2019

Davan says he will competing in the Midwest this summer, before heading back on the Latin-America tour in September. Meanwhile, former Illinois golfer Dylan Meyer is taking a much needed break from the sport, after his disappointing finish here in Springfield.

“I’m not going to be touching a golf club until I get the itch to compete,” Meyer said. “It’s not really fun right at the moment, it’s just become more of a job and I don’t want to get to a point where I’m hating golf.”

The 23 year old finished in the top 20 at the US Open in 2018, but didn’t even make the top 100 at the Lincoln Land championships.

“It’s been a struggle, I haven’t been playing very well so I think this time off coming up is going to be very crucial for the next season,” Meyer said.

Meyer will be taking the rest of the month off, before he tries to bounce back at the Barracuda Championships in Reno, Nevada later in July.

Brian Campbell is the only former Illini to make the cut, he’s -1.