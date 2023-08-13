WCIA — Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas more than looks the part, but it’s not just his physical presence that sets him apart, it’s his mindset.

“I’m going to try and say this the best way I can,” Jacas joked. “My mentality is every play, just running through people’s faces.”

At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Jacas packs a punch. Just a sophomore, the Florida native made the most of his first season in college, becoming the first player in program history to earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors as a true freshman. Now he wants more.

“I’m more confident obviously just learning the game,” Jacas said. “This year is definitely going to be fun, more relaxed, more confident and I’m just ready for what this season is going to bring.”

Jacas spent the summer bulking up adding muscle to his already chiseled frame, while working to keep his speed.

“Everyone knows I can bull rush power but I’ve been working a lot of edge moves this offseason so they won’t be expected. Just being able to finish,” Jacas said.

And honing that technique is what new outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen was hired to do after spending the past 11 years in the NFL. Jacas is already seeing the results in camp, catching Bullen’s attention early on.

“He’s got a wrestler’s mentality, he loves contact,” Bullen said. “He loves competition and he just wants to go out there and brawl.”

“Just him coming from the league and learning new things I never knew before. Learning elements of the game and pass rush in general,” Jacas said. “Adding that to my game has been really helpful and the mindset he has for me and the room has been really beneficial.”

And for Jacas, a two-time state wrestling champ in high school, it’s all starts with that mentality.

“I don’t care who’s in front of me, I’m just ready to go up against anybody that crosses my face.”