WCIA — University of Illinois Athletics has announced 12 new members to its Fighting Illini Hall of Fame on Monday.
All-American running back Rashard Mendenhall and Flyin’ Illini member Kenny Battle headline a class that includes members of nine different teams across the university, two medal-winning Olympians, several All-Americans, and a Super Bowl winner. The Class of 2023 inductees are:
Kenny Battle, Basketball
Al Brosky, Football
Aja Evans, Track & Field/Olympian
Nicole Evans Cazley, Softball
Melissa Fernandez, Gymnastics
Mike Hebert, Volleyball Coach
Ken Holtzman, Baseball
George Kerr, Track & Field
Rashard Mendenhall, Football
Thomas Pieters, Golf
Don Sunderlage, Basketball
Jack Trudeau, Football