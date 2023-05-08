WCIA — University of Illinois Athletics has announced 12 new members to its Fighting Illini Hall of Fame on Monday.

All-American running back Rashard Mendenhall and Flyin’ Illini member Kenny Battle headline a class that includes members of nine different teams across the university, two medal-winning Olympians, several All-Americans, and a Super Bowl winner. The Class of 2023 inductees are:

Kenny Battle, Basketball

Al Brosky, Football

Aja Evans, Track & Field/Olympian

Nicole Evans Cazley, Softball

Melissa Fernandez, Gymnastics

Mike Hebert, Volleyball Coach

Ken Holtzman, Baseball

George Kerr, Track & Field

Rashard Mendenhall, Football

Thomas Pieters, Golf

Don Sunderlage, Basketball

Jack Trudeau, Football