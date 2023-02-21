CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — RJ Melendez had his moment Monday night. In a season largely to forget thus far for the Illinois sophomore guard, Melendez rose to the occasion against Minnesota in his second consecutive start in as many games, posting his first career double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

“Having these guys have my back every single day and trusting me just gives me the confidence to keep going out and playing hard,” Melendez said about this teammates after the game. “Thanks to them and thanks to God for keeping me in this process, it’s been a little hard but having them and my teammates and coaches trust in me is just big time.”



“I’ve never lost belief in him at all, that’s why he’s played,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “I mean I played him 31 minutes in a game he went 0-for-9. And I’ve never lost belief in him, I don’t believe in that, but for his teammates to do that is pretty special.”

Melendez started ten out of the first eleven games of the season, in what looked to be a promising sophomore campaign that followed a strong end to his freshman season. But after Christmas break, the 6-foot-7 wing started coming off the bench. His minutes haven’t fluctuated much since then but his shooting percentage has, particularly from beyond the arc. Melendez has made just seven of his last 47 3s, including ten games where he didn’t make a 3-pointer when attempting at least one. It’s been a long journey but at least for one night, Melendez left the court with a smile.

“I felt all the energy,” Melendez said about the State Farm Center crowd supporting him. “I want to thank all the Illini fans, the real ones who always come to games. They always support me. They always shoot me a text about keep shooting the ball, keep your confidence up, your game is going to come. I appreciate them all and their support every single game just packing the house and helping us have electric energy in the stadium is just really good.”

Melendez and the Illini (18-9, 9-7 B1G) return to the court Thursday night hosting No. 21 Northwestern at 8 p.m. The Wildcats are currently second in the Big Ten standings and will be looking for the regular season sweep of Illinois after a 73-60 win in Evanston last month.